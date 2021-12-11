Police nab 23-year-old gun runner in Adamawa State + Photos

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have nabbed a 23-year-old gun runner, Shenomano Remos.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement he issued on Friday.

Nguroje, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said six fabricated guns were recovered from Remos.

He said the Command’s operatives attached to Gombi Division in a joint operation with Hunters on Friday while on stop and search operation along Ngada-Gombi Road intercepted and apprehended one Remos, a resident of Sheno Belta village, Gombi Local Government Area.

He said: “The suspect been a notorious Gun dealer bought and smuggled in the weapons from Askira Uba local government, Borno state and was on his way to distribute same to his collaborators.”

The Command’s Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the Divisional Police Officer and Men of Gombi Division, noted that the Stop and search Operation was a good initiative and that he will critically evaluate the pattern and trend of crimes in the State.

Barde assured residents of the state of massive and well planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the command to reinforce and consolidate on keeping Adamawa State safe, especially during this festive period.

He said the frequent Stop and Search Operations at nipping points was aimed at preventing and detecting crime.

He also vowed to ensure that all arrested suspects and their collaborators are brought to book.