The Bayelsa State Police Command stays it has apprehended 12 suspected armed robbers and recovered 18 firearms as well as 20 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, disclosed this at a news briefing at the state police headquarters in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Akpan said the suspects were arrested during intelligence-driven raids on different criminal flash points during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

He said on May 9, three of the suspects, Ebi Collins, Emmanuel Benson and Monday Nweke, were arrested while robbing one Peter Ebikabowei at a POS stand, opposite the Yenagoa council secretariat.

He said: “A police officer who was at the scene to withdraw money, suspected their movement and alerted passersby, who assisted in arresting the suspects.

“The sum of N222,000, two locally-made pistols and two expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“On 26 April, 2020, one Mrs. Eyi Timinepre, a female from Tungbabiri community in Sagbama LGA, was robbed.

“The sum of N550,000, two Tecno phones valued at N84,000 were taken from her in her apartment at gunpoint by Peremobowei Eyitimbia, 33; Johnson Etete, 22; and Prosper Awara, 20.

“The said suspects were arrested and the sum of N160,000 and one Tecno phone was recovered from Peremobowei Eyitimbia.

“Investigation is ongoing.”

Akpan said further disclosed that on May 5, some vigilantes along INEC Street, Kpansia suspected one Dominic Kingsley, searched him and recovered one locally-made pistol.

The police chief said Kingsley confessed to being a member of the Bobos cult.

He said: “On May 22, 2020, the Safer Highway Patrol Team, along the East-West Road by Zarama, stopped a Toyota Sequoia jeep for a search.

“However, the driver who wore a military uniform zoomed off.

“The team pursued the vehicle to Glory Land Drive axis of the East-West Road, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the team discovered twenty bags loaded with weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Efforts have been intensified to identify the owner of the vehicle and arrest the suspect.”

Akpan also said that on May 15, a three-man robbery gang identified as Lucky Eniokon, 21; David Samuel, 22; and Gift, boarded a tricycle and forced the driver to take them to INEC Road.

He said: “Consequently, the armed robbers came out of the tricycle and started robbing costumers and pedestrians at a POS stand.

“The rider of the tricycle zoomed off and alerted policemen who arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the armed robbers.

“Two of the armed robbers escaped with bullet wounds, while Lucky Eniokon was shot on the left knee and arrested.

“A locally-made pistol and three cartridges were recovered from him.”