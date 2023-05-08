Police nab 10 members of dreaded Eiye cult group in Ogun

In continuation of the operation clampdown on cultists embarked upon by the Ogun State Police Command, 10 members of dreaded Eiye confraternity who have been terrorising Sagamu and its environs in recent time have been apprehended.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the cult members were apprehended on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command carried out the arrest.

Those arrested have been identified as Adekoya Adesina, Ayinde Olumide, Adebayo Jamiu, Ajayi Temitope, Taiwo Olatunji, Oladapo Ayeye, Johnson Adeyemi, Tunde Banjo, Gbenga Morufu and Tunde Adenuga.

They were arrested following information received by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit that a group of cultists were converging at different locations in Odogbolu in order to unleash terror in Sagamu in continuation of the supremacy battle going on amongst the various cult groups in Sagamu and its environ.

Upon the information, the Anti-Cultism team mobilised and moved to the area.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapons, but they were subdued by the policemen, after which 10 amongst the cultists were apprehended.

The Second-in-Command of the unit, Morakinyo Adejumo, was seriously injured during the operation.

Adejumo, a Superintendent of Police, was rushed to the hospital, where he is responding to treatment.

Recovered from them were eight live cartridges and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the group.

Oladimeji also vowed to make the state inconducive for cultists and other criminals as the Command is ready to take the battle to their doorsteps.