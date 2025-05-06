Police nab 10 armed robbery suspects, rescue seven kidnap victims

The Niger State Police Command says it has arrested ten suspected armed robbers and rescued seven kidnapped victims in separate operations across the state within the past week.

The spokesperson for the command, Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to him, three of the suspects were apprehended after a robbery in Bosso Estate, Minna, where they used a toy gun and screwdrivers to steal a white Toyota Camry (Reg. No: KNT 785 SN).

Abiodun said the suspects—Umar Mukhtar (25) and Shuaibu Ahmed (30), both of Okada Road, Minna, and Mohammed Ibrahim Abba (25) of Tafa, Kaduna State—were intercepted at Dikko Junction in Suleja Local Government Area while attempting to transport the stolen vehicle to Kaduna.

He added that one Mustapha of Angwan-Kaje, now on the run, led the gang during the May 3rd robbery.

Investigations revealed that the trio carried out the robbery after failing to get cash from the victim, eventually fleeing with the victim’s car when his wife returned home during the attack.

“Police are currently tracking Mustapha, who fled Dikko shortly after the incident.

“In another operation on May 1st, police operatives from ‘B’ Division, Suleja, disrupted an armed robbery attempt at APC Quarters, Suleja, arresting seven out of thirteen suspected robbers.

“The first to be caught, Mubarak Mohammed (16), led officers to the hideout of his accomplices.

“The arrested suspects include:

Ibrahim Mohammed (20) – identified as the gang leader

Abdullahi Yakubu (18)

Mohammed Abubakar (18)

Nasiru Musa (17)

Shamsudeen Musa (18)

Ahmed Ali – all residents of Galadima area, FCT-Abuja

Items recovered from their hideout under a mango tree along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway include:

Six cutlasses

Three torchlights

Charms

Fourteen mobile phones

Four bags

“Meanwhile, in Mashegu Local Government Area, seven kidnapped victims were rescued after a confrontation between police officers and suspected kidnappers.

“The assailants had earlier attacked Tungan-Boka and Masaha villages around 7 a.m., abducting seven people and killing one Garba Mohammed during the raid.

“Later that day, at about 5 p.m., a joint team of police and vigilante operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), tracked the kidnappers to a forest in Tungan-Boka.

“The suspects engaged the team in a gun battle but eventually fled, allowing the safe rescue of all seven hostages,” the statement revealed.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and continuing its crackdown on criminal elements across the state.

