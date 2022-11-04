Police Murder: Autopsy reveals departed officer died of assault, multiple injuries  

Autopsy reports by Nigerian Army and LASUTH on late police Insp. Monday Orukpe, allegedly killed in Ojo Lagos by some soldiers have been released, alleging that the officer died of assault, multiple injuries and blunt force trauma.

The autopsies were conducted by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the Nigerian Army Cantonment Medical Centre, Ojo.

The reports were made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the widow, Favour Orukpe Thursday.

Recall that on August 3, some soldiers from Ojo Cantonment allegedly clashed with some policemen controlling traffic in the area, leading to the death of Orukpe.

The autopsy from LASUTH was signed on October 27, 2022, by Dr O.O. Onayemi of the Department of Pathology and Forensics revealed that multiple injuries and blunt force trauma caused Insp Orukpe’s death.

Blunt force trauma, also known as non-penetrating trauma refers to injury to the body by forceful impact, falls, or physical attack with a dull object.

The Nigerian Army’s autopsy report signed by Dr I. Agueze revealed that primary cause of death was assault, while secondary cause of death was head injury.

Orukpe had alleged that her husband had not been buried because of the delay in the release of the autopsy reports and the Nigerian Army’s investigation report.

She said that though the autopsy reports were now released, the Nigerian Army was yet to release its investigation report to determine who the culprits were.

Acting Deputy Director in charge of Public Relations at 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, said the joint committee of the Army and the police investigating the case was still sitting.

Osoba said that the investigating team had gone far in its assignment and was probing all issues surrounding the incident, administratively.

