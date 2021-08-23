Police, military intensify joint ground, air surveillance in Tsafe LGA – PPRO

The police in Zamfara and other security agencies, including the military, have intensified joint ground and air surveillance patrols on the Gusau to Tsafe-Yankara road in Tsafe Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“There was an intelligence report that the bandits threatened to attack some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

“The command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the military has emplaced adequate security in Tsafe and environs to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens,” the police said.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and continue with their normal legitimate business.

“They should equally support the security operatives with credible information about the activities of criminal elements for prompt action,” he said.