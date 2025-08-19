Police manhunt for killers of  colleague heightens tension at Amarata in Yenagoa

The manhunt for the assailants of a policeman deployed for patrol in Amarata, a suburb notorious for violent cult rivalry and clashes in Yenagoa, Bayelsa has heightened anxiety at Bayelsa capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that a police officer was allegedly shot and killed on Monday night at Simon Street, Amarata by suspected armed cultists.

Residents said armed policemen launched a reprisal raid on parts of the area Tuesday morning with shooting lasting for hours.

The police operation sent panic as families fled their houses to escape the gunfire while several police vans besieged the area as school children trekked to schools in the neighbourhood.

Some parents whose children were yet to leave for schools abruptly cancelled the idea for safety concerns.

A resident, Ibom Dakolo told NAN that her two children had walked to school unaware of the security situation.

“We were not aware of this situation, my children had gone to school and I had to call the school to be sure of their safety. We woke up to see people running to evade ongoing mass arrest as the police teams go in search of perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The community has known no peace for long due to clashes amongst cult gangs who terrorise the community which led to deployment of Police teams to patrol and keep the peace, sadly a policeman got killed,” she said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa Command, Musa Mohammed, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the loss of a policeman deployed to the area.

Mohammed told NAN that the deceased officer is Oboh Goodluck.

Amarata, a densely populated neighbourhood in Yenagoa, has long been a flashpoint where cult groups and security operatives frequently clash.

In recent years, the area has witnessed sporadic violence linked to rival gangs and police crackdowns.

