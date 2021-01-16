The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, Yunana Babas, is dead.

The Acting Public Relations Officer for the zone, Inspector Ruth Awi, confirmed his death to newsmen in Lokoja.

Awi said Babas, who was due for retirement in two weeks time, died suddenly at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja at about 10:30am on January 14.

She said the late AIG was in the office on Wednesday to attend to his official duty up till afternoon and later left for his house without any sign of illness.

Awi said Babas later sent for the zone’s photographer to come to his house to take some photographs.

Awi explained that the photographer came back to the office later to inform them that he could not take any photograph because the AIG took ill suddenly.

Based on this information, Awi said they visited the Babas in his house, from where they took him to the police clinic at New Layout area in Lokoja.

She said that the health of the AIG instead of improving started deteriorating, a development which made them to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

“We were all outside praying and hoping that he would come out when the news filtered out that the AIG has passed on,” Awi explained.

Another AIG, Omololu Bishi, has died earlier in the week on Monday.

He was buried on Tuesday.

Bishi was in December promoted to the rank of AIG by the Police Service Commission.