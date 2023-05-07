Police, local security outfits rescue 58 kidnap victims in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in collaboration with local security outfits have rescued 58 kidnap victims from some identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the victims were rescued at Udulu Forest, Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers’ den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

According to her, the bandits/kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the police, engaged the security team in a shootout duel.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims,” she said.

Adeh said the rescue operation was part of efforts by the command’s leadership to sustain joint operation with other security agencies, vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities.

She said the idea was to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book.

The PPRO pledged the commitment of the command at sustaining efforts to prevent threats to safety and security of FCT residents.

She said the command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals as well as bringing the perpetrators to book.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, has called for cooperation from FCT residents.

She said the CP enjoined the residents to be security conscious and provide credible information to the Police.

Adeh said one of the kidnap victim, Tama Jonathan, unfortunately, sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.

She said the remains of the victim had subsequently been released to his family for burial.

She said that the other 58 rescued victims were being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.