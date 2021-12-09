Police launch probe as cultists kill victim during robbery, cut off arm

Some gunmen have shot dead a 27-year-old man, Olayiwola Adebari, and dispossessed his neighbours of their mobile phones in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums invaded the victims’ residence on Tinubu Street, Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta around 1:30am on Sunday.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, told our correspondent that the four gunmen entered all the rooms in the house and dispossessed tenants of their phones.

“Until they finally entered Olayiwola Adebari’s room and shot him dead. I think they are cultists,” he added.

It was learnt that the assailants cut off Adebari’s left arm and took it away, an act many said was common among cultists.

The incident was reported to policemen at the Ibara divisional headquarters, who reportedly visited the scene and took the victim’s remains to a mortuary.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the killers were cultists, adding that the police were on their trail.

He said: “Yes, it was a cult-related issue.

“We are on it.

“Investigation has since commenced to fish out the criminals.”

The PUNCH.