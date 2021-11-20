Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Imo ex-deputy governor’s father

The Imo state Police Command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of the father of a former deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere.

The 89-year-old, who is the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped on Friday at Iho in the Ikeduru LGA of the state.

The octogenarian monarch was on the way to a function when some gunmen double-crossed his vehicle, and abducted him after shooting indiscriminately.

Confirming the kidnap of his father, the former deputy governor disclosed that the abductors of his father had contacted the royal family.

But the state police command disclosed on Saturday that the police had put strategies in motion to rescue the monarch and arrest the suspects.

The police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, told our correspondent that officers of the command had swung into action.

Abattam said, “We are seriously committed to his immediate release. We are living no stone unturned. We are deeply committed to his freedom and we are on it.”