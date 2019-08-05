The Enugu State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors of the traditional ruler of Obom, Agbogugu Community in the Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Igwe Sunday Orji was abducted on August 1, in the latest high-profile crime in Enugu State, suspected to have been carried out by rampaging herdsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the monarch was reportedly abducted on August 4 at Ogbaku community on the Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

The spokesman of the command, SP. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the manhunt in an interview with NAN on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the command’s operatives had swung into action to ensure that the monarch was rescued unhurt.

He said: “We have commenced a massive manhunt and combing of the general area where the incident took place to track down the kidnappers.

“The command believes that the trail of the hoodlums will lead to the rescue of the monarch unhurt.”

Enugu State appears to have become a soft spot for criminal herdsmen in recent times, with recurring incidences of killings by people suspected to be herdsmen.

On April 25, 2016, at least 20 villagers were killed when gunmen descended on Ukabi, Nimbo community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, in an act that sparked global outrage.

Last Thursday, gunmen killed a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, a tragic addition to the increasing killing of top-ranking Catholic priests in Enugu State.

Offu, from Okpatu in the Udi Local Government Area was shot dead on Ihe-Agbudu Road in the Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier this year, on March 20, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the Parish Priest of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Obinofia, Ndiuno in the Ezeagu Local Government Area was similarly, killed by suspected herdsmen.

Another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, who was attacked on July 17 on the Nenwe-Nomeh road is currently in critical condition in hospital.

Criminal herdsmen have launched vicious attacks on Nigerians in various parts of the country, killing and abducting travelers on many highways.