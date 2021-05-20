The Ogun Police Command on Thursday said it had commenced investigation into the four incidents of gas explosions in the state within a week.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the command was looking into the cause of the recent gas explosions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two gas explosions occurred at Igbore and Mercy Road areas of Abeokuta on May 12 and May 13, respectively, involving loss of lives and injuries.

NAN also reports that another gas explosion occurred on May 18 at the Conference Hotel on Boulevard Road, Abeokuta, owned by Chief Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state.

Ajogun said that the state government had expressed concern over the development.

NAN reports that Gov. Dapo Abiodun, had also ordered investigation into the incidents.

The commissioner said that a technical team comprising; the Police, Department of State Security (DSS), the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has been assembled.

“We want to really find out the cause of the explosions.

“We will know if it is as a result of human error, adulteration, expired cylinders or other technical issues,” he said.

The CP, however, dismissed insinuation of bomb explosions.

“It is unfortunate that rumor mongers will be peddling rumours that the incidents are bomb explosions, but they are not, they are gas explosions,” he said.

”There is nothing to be scared of,” Ajogun said.

He assured that the investigations would soon be concluded and the findings made public.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Muibi, the Commanding Officer of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Ogun, also confirmed that the incident at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) was a gas explosion.

Muibi said that the FFS maintains an office inside the OOPL.