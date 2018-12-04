Police launch fresh onslaught to rid Katsina of criminals, arrest seven suspects

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has arrested seven suspects for committing various offences in a renewed onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

Mohammed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He the command arrested three notorious suspects who specialise in robbing unsuspecting victims of their possessions, especially patronizing commercial banks in Katsina.

Wakili said that the police arrested three suspects when they trailed one Umar Maigoro, who went to withdraw some money from a commercial bank in Katsina.

He said the complainant, being a victim of similar incident, became suspicious when he discovered two motorcyclists trailing him.

The police boss said the victim then alerted some policemen on duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, where the suspects were arrested breaking into Maigoro vehicle to steal money.

The commissioner of police said that the suspects had confessed to the crime upon investigation.

Similarly, Wakili said the command, in its efforts to rid the state of miscreants, also arrested another suspect for being in possession of two million Niger Republic CFA franc currency.

The commissioner of police who the suspect lived at kwado quarters, Katsina, said the money was counterfeit.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the suspect, name withheld, was arrested while trying to dupe an unsuspecting member of the public.

According to him, the command has arrested a notorious syndicate of four persons that specialise in attacking and robbing commercial motorcyclists of their motorcycles.

The Commissioner said investigations were still ongoing, adding that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.