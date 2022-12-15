Police kill two ‘wanted terrorists’ in Katsina State

Two wanted terrorists have been killed by police operatives in Katsina State.

This development was announced by the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, on Tuesday.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police, announced this in a statement.

He said: “On 13/12/2022 at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Sokoto – Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Consequently, the Area Commander, Dutsinma and his team, swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

“Two (2) notorious terrorists, on police wanted list, Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari were neutralized in the process and we also recovered two AK 47 rifles from them.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting other members of the syndicate, who fled the scene with gunshots wounds so as to recover their operational weapons. Investigation is ongoing please.”





