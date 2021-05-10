Police operatives from the Sagamu division of the Ogun State command on Sunday 9th of May 2021 shot dead two suspected armed robbers at the Sagamu Interchange, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, had received a distress call at about 9 pm that a robbery operation was going on at the Sagamu Interchange, and that one of their victims had been seriously injured.

He quickly led his patrol team to the scene where they met the robbers attacking another person, one Agba Enoch.

The team engaged them in gun duel at the end of which two members of the gang were killed, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

According to the public relations officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, items recovered from the scene include three handsets, one fake gun, one electric clipper, three ATM cards and one blood-stained cutlass.

The injured victim, one Adekunle Adewale, who was wounded on the head, was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has commended his men for their gallantry, and directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to quickly alert the police if anybody with gunshot injuries approaches them for treatment.