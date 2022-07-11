Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo State, recover pistol

The Police in Edo State on Sunday said they killed a suspected kidnapper at Iyuku Road by Imeke Junction on the Benin-Auchi Expressway in Etsako-West Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Jennifer Iwegbu, the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, in Benin.

According to Iwegbu, the suspect was killed by operatives of the command on routine patrol while others were wounded and fled.

She said the action was as a fallout of the recent strategic engagement of stakeholders of Edo State Security by the Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, and the Command’s Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

She said: “Subsequently, during bush combing along that axis, a corpse on black mask suspected to be one of the hoodlums was discovered.”

Iwegbu added that a locally-made pistol was discovered on the corpse.

She reiterated that the Commissioner of Police called for patriotism by availing the command with credible information, as such would be speedily treated with high level of confidentiality.