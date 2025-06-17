Police kill suspected armed robber, recover wooden-carved gun in Minna

The Niger State Police Command says it neutralised a suspected armed robber along Abuja-Kaduna Road and recovered a wooden-carved gun from the suspect.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations Officer , SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Tuesday in Minna.

According to Abiodun, on June 16, about 5.30a.m, based on credible information, police operatives at Gawu-Babangida Division with some soldiers on a routine patrol along Abuja-Kaduna road, intercepted some suspected armed robbers.

He alleged that in a gun battle that ensued, one of the suspects was neutralised as others escaped with gunshot injuries.

He said the corpse had been deposited at Sabon-Wuse General Hospital morgue, while the wooden gun, just like AK-47 rifle, was recovered from the scene, including one handset with a sim card and charms tied to his waist.

Also Read:

According to him, the handset is being analysed with a view to arresting other members of the gang.

In another development, Abiodun said a man was rescued from being lynched by a mob for allegedly attempting to steal a Bajaj motorcycle near the General Hospital, Minna.

According to the spokesperson, on June 16, at about 4pm, a distress call was received at ‘A’ Division, Minna that a suspected motorcycle thief was arrested and he was about to be lynched by a mob.

The police patrol team of the Division, led by the DPO, immediately rushed to the scene and the suspect, names withheld , who resides in Barkin-Sale, was rescued from the hands of the mob with a Bajaj motorcycle.

He added that the Bajaj motorcycle was what he attempted to steal around the General Hospital, Minna.

Meanwhile, the suspect had been taken into custody and investigation was ongoing and would be charged to court for prosecution after the investigation.

Post Views: 8