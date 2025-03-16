Police kill six kidnappers in Abia, rescue four victims

Abia State Police Command has announced the killing of six kidnappers at Osisioma during an exchange of fire with operatives of its tactical team.

Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, who disclosed this Saturday evening during a world press conference at the Government House Umuahia, said the incident took place on Friday.

This is as Governor Alex Otti, who was at the press conference, vowed that no inch of Abia soil would be ceded to criminals.

