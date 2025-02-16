Police kill one as armed robbers block Sagamu-Benin Expressway

An armed robber was killed while others escaped with bullet wounds in the early hours of Sunday following a gun duel with operatives of the Ogun State Police Command after they blocked the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

This followed the prompt response of the Divisional Police Officer of Odogbolu to a report that armed robbers had blocked the road.

They blocked the road opposite Western University before the multiple bridges that lead into Ijebu-Ode.

Immediately, the information was received, the DPO mobilied his patrol team in collaboration with those from Obalende and Amateko Divisions, who responded swiftly to the situation.

During the encounter, one of the robbers was fatally injured, while others escaped through a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

A ghost gun was recovered from the scene, and the corpse of the neutralised robber has been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects, adding: “Further developments will be communicated.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered the continued patrol and monitoring of the highway to ensure the safety of commuters.

