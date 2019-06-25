Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have shot dead a wanted kidnapper, Mufutau Sulaimon, popularly known as Pencil.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Elkana said Sulaimon engaged the police personnel in a gun battle during a raid on his hideout in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, but died as a result of the bullet wounds he sustained.

He said Sulaimon and his gang members were responsible for the death of two Bureau De Change operators, whose corpses were dumped in a septic tank in Ikorodu, after collecting a ransom of N1.6 million.

He said: “On Sunday, June 23, 2019, around 9.10pm, a notorious kidnap ringleader, who led his deadly gang in the kidnap and murder of two Bureau De Change operators in Ikorodu on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after collecting a ransom of N1.6m, is dead.

“Three members of his gang were earlier arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and they led the operatives to their den at Ikorodu, where the corpses of the two Bureau De Change operators and two other victims were recovered.

“A sustained monitoring of the fugitive ringleader, Sulaimon, finally yielded positive results as the team eventually traced him to his hideout in Odogunyan, Ikorodu.

“On sighting the team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rotimi Ogunmuyiwa, Sulaimon, aka Pencil, engaged the team in a gun battle. Two SARS operatives, Sergeant Omoola Adedeji and Sergeant Gbenga Oluwadare, sustained various degrees of injuries, while Sulaimon sustained bullet wounds on both legs.

“They were all taken to hospital, but Sulaimon was confirmed dead on arrival, while the two injured police personnel were taken to the intensive care unit and are responding to treatment. One gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered from the scene.”