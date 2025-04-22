Police kill four suspected kidnapers linked to CEO’s murder in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has said that its officers killed four notorious kidnappers, allegedly involved in a series of abductions within the state and environs.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

She identified the deceased suspects as responsible for the abduction and murder of one Hope Georgewill.

Iringe-Koko stated that Georgewill, Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Limited, and two others were kidnapped along the Cotton Channel, Bakana River, on March 26.

She noted that the abduction was carried out by a group of sea pirates led by one Preye Ngian-Ngian, a native of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

“After the abductions, a ransom of N2 million was paid to secure Georgewill’s release.

“However, the victim was ultimately killed, and his body was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary,” she confirmed.

Following Georgewill’s death, Iringe-Koko reported that the police launched an intelligence-led investigation, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

She said that these suspects subsequently led operatives from the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit to the gang’s hideout in a creek, off the Bonny waterways.

According to her, upon arrival at the location, the police operatives came under heavy gunfire from the suspects.

“Our operatives responded with decisive force, and in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two of the suspects were fatally wounded, while others fled the scene with injuries,” Iringe-Koko stated

She further revealed that the two arrested suspects, who had earlier guided the operatives to the location, attempted to escape amid the chaos but were apprehended with gunshot wounds.

“All four injured suspects were immediately transported to the Police Clinic for medical treatment, but were confirmed dead on arrival by the attending medical personnel,” she added.

Items recovered from the hideout include an operational speedboat, 80 horsepower and 70 horsepower outboard engines, the mobile phone belonging to the late Georgewill, one live cartridge, and various food items.

The police spokesperson noted that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the remaining fleeing members of the gang.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains resolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the state,” Iringe-Koko concluded.

