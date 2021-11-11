Police kill fleeing kidnap suspect in Niger State, arrest four others

Police in Niger State killed a fleeing kidnap suspect at Bosso Local Government Area of the state on Thursday and arrested four others.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Kuryas, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that the suspects allegedly kidnapped two persons on Thursday.

Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State is the host community of the Federal University of Technology in the state.

Kuryas said that police anti-kidnapping team and vigilantes had been deployed to rescue the victims.

“We have already deployed an anti-kidnap squad to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the fleeing kidnappers.

“Four suspects were arrested after a raid on a shop used by the suspects. One of the suspects was instantly killed.

“Unfortunately, a passer-by was hit during the exchange of fire between the police and the suspected kidnappers.

“We appeal for more support and cooperation from the public, especially the rural dwellers. They should give us credible information that could aid in apprehending suspected criminals in their midst.

“We are battle ready to confront any person or group of criminal elements undermining the peace of the state,’’ Kuryas said.