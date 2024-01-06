Police invite 52 criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

The Police Command in Kano said it had invited 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kiru Local Government Area of the State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said this in a statement, issued in Kano, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Police Commissioner, Hussein Gumel, disclosed this at a meeting with the Kwanar Dangora community in Kiru local government area.

He appealed to critical stakeholders to intensify efforts in collaborating with the police to enhance the security of lives and property in the state.

Gumel called on the community to work with the police to carefully profile 52 suspected criminal arrowheads living in the surrounding areas.

He noted that so far, 52 suspected criminals had been identified for being behind the increase in insecurity and related criminal activities in the area.

After the meeting, CP Gumel led a patrol along the Kano/Kaduna expressway and assessed security deployments, manpower gaps and the state of Police equipment.

Also Read:

Gumel appreciated the local government Chairmen, district heads and other key stakeholders for their continuous support and contribution to the Police in ensuring peace and security currently being enjoyed at Kiru, Kwanar Dangora and the state at large.

He assured the residents that the Police Command would remain committed to fighting crime and providing a safe and secure environment for everyone to enjoy in all parts of the state.