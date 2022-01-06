Police investigating after woman found dead in hotel in Jos PPRO

The police is investigating an incident that occurred on Jan. 1 in Jos where a young lady was killed and her mutilated corpse was abandoned in a hotel.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

”The Command is aware of the ugly incident which took place on Jan. 1, at the Domus Pacis lodge. The suspect, who is at large, went away with all means to identity the victim.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to arrest the perpetrators of that dastardly act.

“We promise to furnish the media with more details on the incident as it unfolds,” he said.

He also said that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.