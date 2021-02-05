The Anambra State Police Command has begun an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of a man, his wife and his daughter at a church in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, made the disclosure while confirming the killings to journalists on Friday in Awka.

Mohammed said: “Investigation is ongoing to enable police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings.

“Effort is being intensified in order to arrest perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that assailants stormed the church at 7pm on Wednesday and attacked the family members during a midweek church service.

NAN learnt that the three died on the spot, while one other person sustained injuries during the attack.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the victims were a 70-year-old businessman; his 56-year-old wife, a school headmistress; and their 36-year-old daughter, a postgraduate student.

He said the fourth victim was a 42-year-old secondary schoolteacher in the community.

Mohammed said: “A masked gunman came on a motorcycle to the church, walked inside and rained bullets on the affected persons after collecting the key of Mercedes C Class from the secondary schoolteacher.

“The assailant later moved to meet his cohorts, who were waiting outside; thereafter, they sped off with the car.

“On their way, the car developed a problem, they abandoned it at Okija, a neighbouring town.”

NAN gathered that the car was later recovered by local security guards.

