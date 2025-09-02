Police investigate hoodlums’ attack on former AGF + Photo

The Kebbi State Police Command has begun investigation into the reported attack on the convoy of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convoy of the former AGF and Minister was attacked on Monday while returning from a condolence visit.

Malami resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 2, 2025 and later joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

After an emergency security meeting with security chiefs, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Bello Sani, said no arrest has been made.

Sani said: “We have commenced investigation into the attack, and no arrest has been made yet.

“The governor convened this meeting to review security developments.”

He added that the incident occurred around the GRA area involving political party members, which has been linked to breaches of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) campaign regulations.

The commissioner stated that leaders of political parties would be summoned and cautioned against further violations of electoral guidelines.

He stressed that the measures aimed to prevent further violence as the elections drew nearer.

CP Sani also urged political leaders to remain calm and sustain peace and stability in the state.

