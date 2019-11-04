The Police in Enugu State says it has started investigation into the alleged killing of a man, Friday Okafor, by his business associate, over a failed transaction.

In a statement issued on Monday in Enugu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the incident happened on Sunday morning in Onuogba Nike community of Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred in the house of one Sunday Nwangwu of Onuogba Nike as he tried to broker peace between both parties.

“Ogbonna Agboya, the prime suspect, allegedly used the gun kept by the said Sunday Nwangwu in his house and shot the victim who was rushed to hospital and confirmed dead later,’’ he stated.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahnan, had directed full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Nwangwu has been arrested and he is helping in the investigation while manhunt on the fleeing assailant Ogbonna Agboya is still on.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Annunciation Hospital mortuary in Emene,’’ he added.