Police investigate Abuja’s Pastor who brought AK 47 to altar

Abuja Police Command on Monday has launched investigation into presiding pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe for mounting the pulpit with an AK 47 rifle.

The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock had on Sunday caused a stir when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle.

However, the Police Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi speaking through his twitter handle, vowed that Police will investigate the matter .

He said, “If it’s true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, I trust the new CP FCT.”