Police intercept two buses conveying 32 children from Benue to Osun

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses allegedly conveying 32 children from Benue state to Ede in Osun State.

The interception, on Saturday, was carried out by the State Command’s anti-crime squad, codenamed: “Operation Zenda.”

The operatives intercepted the buses at Ameladu in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The conveyor of the children, Linda Akaasema, who claimed to own an orphanage in Osun State, said the children, mostly teenagers made of up 13 boys and 19 girls, were all students.

Akaasema said the children were inmates of Akaasema Child Care Foundation, which was registered in Benue State but operational in Osun State.

She said they only came home for the Yuletide.

She said they were from Zaki Biam, Jootar and other towns in Ukum LGA, sharing common boundaries with Taraba State.

Akaasema could not however provide any documentary evidence to back up her claims of owning an orphanage as well as proof that the children were actually in school.

The spokeswoman of the Benue State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Catherine Anene, confirmed the development.

Anene said investigation into the matter was ongoing.