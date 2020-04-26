The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 95 inter-state travelers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta, Lagos State for violating the COVID-19 restriction in order to stop further spread of the virus in the community.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said that seven commercial buses conveying the passengers have been impounded.

Elkana said: “Seven commercial buses with registration numbers LG 91 BGT, Lagos to Benue; BDA 690 XA, Lagos to Abuja and BGA 86 EA, Lagos to Abuja have been impounded.

“Others are LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue; LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin; LSD 81 XX, Lagos to Ilorin and BWR 975 PN, Lagos to Abuja.”

Elkana said the drivers and passengers have been charged to Mobile Court and sentenced accordingly.