Police intercept massive arms cache, arrest gun runners with GPMG, 1,295 ammunition 

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have intercepted a massive arms cache and arrested gun runners with GPMG, 1,295 ammunition.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he issued to them on Tuesday.

Mua’zu said the interception of the weapons, which he described as delivering a crushing blow to criminal networks, was achieved in the early hours of the day.

He said: “At approximately 4:35am today, officers from Ingawa Division on patrol along the Ingawa-Karkarku village route intercepted two suspected gun runners attempting to transport a deadly arsenal concealed in a blue Volkswagen Golf (Registration: RSH 528 BY ABJ).

“The suspects, identified as Abdulsalam Muhammad (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both residents of Baure Village in Safana Local Government Area, were arrested with a cache of weapons that included:

“i. One General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with breach number Z8826.

“ii. 1,063 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 ammunition.

“iii. 232 rounds of 7.62 x 69mm PKT ammunition.

“Police investigations revealed the deadly cargo was being transported from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana LGA.

“This operation demonstrates Katsina State Government unwavering commitment to disrupting criminal supply chains before they can harm innocent citizens.

“Investigation has commenced to uncover the weapons’ ultimate destination, identify other members of the criminal network, and trace the source of the sophisticated arsenal.

“The Katsina State Government commends the exceptional vigilance and professionalism of the Police Command and reaffirms its commitment to providing all necessary support to security agencies in their relentless fight against criminality.”