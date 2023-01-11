Police intercept 325 live ammunition, arrest two suspects in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara has announced the arrest of two persons conveying 325 live ammunition along Gusau-Wanke-Dansadau road in the state.

The Command Public Relation Officer, Mohammed Shehu said in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested on Jan. 8, at about 23:00 hrs by a police tactical team.

He said that the suspects, Emmanuel Emmanuel and Nana Ibrahim, had with them 325 rounds of live ammunition and one AK 47 rifle magazine.

Shehu said the arrest was sequel to intelligence information received about arms being supplied from Benue to a bandits’ camp in Zamfara.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended through stop and search operation mounted by the police tactical team.

He added that the suspects had in the course of interrogation, allegedly confessed to have engaged in several gun running business for bandits in Zamfara forests and neighbouring states.

The command spokesman said investigation would continue in order to apprehend the suspects’ collaborators and charge them to court.

Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kolo Yusuf has assured that the command would continue to protect lives and property and solicited the support of residents.