The Osun State Police Command says it has intensified efforts to rescue three Chinese miners allegedly abducted by some labourers on a mining site in Akere Village, near Ifewara, Osun State.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed abduction of the Chinese miners to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, said the incident happened on Monday.

Opalola also confirmed that a policeman attached to the expatriates was killed in the cause of the kidnapping.

The police spokesman, however, clarified that the late police officer was not from the command.

She said the kidnapped expatriates would soon be rescued and the perpetrators brought to book.