Police intensify efforts to rescue abducted Catholic Priest in Imo

The Imo state Police Command says it has intensified operations to rescue a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, who was abducted last Sunday along Ejemekuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

Spokesperson for the Imo Police Command, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement released in Owerri on Monday.

The Police said it would achieve a result of freeing the Catholic Priest through the intelligence-driven operation.

“The Imo State Police Command has launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction of Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu along Ejemekuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area on Sunday, 23rd March 2025.

“An intelligence-driven operation is also underway to facilitate the possible rescue of the Catholic priest.

“The Command urges the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information. Such information can be reported to the nearest police station or communicated via the emergency lines at 0803 477 3600 or 0815 802 4755,” the statement read.

