Police inspector shoots self dead in Rivers

An Inspector attached to the Rivers State Police Command, identified as Maxwell Zubu has allegedly shot himself dead in the Eagle Island axis of Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Zabu was said to be a security detail to a former Chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Details of the incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, as the circumstances leading to his death could not be immediately ascertained.

Investigation revealed that the incident has been reported to the Police post at Eagleisland, which is under the Azikiwe Police Division at Illabouchi in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

A police source, who requested anonymity, said, “Some policemen from the Azikiwe Police Division visited the scene as part of preliminary investigation procedures.”

When contacted, a spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, though she did not give any details.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, however, said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of his death.

She stated, “Yes, I can confirm, but we have commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, and we will make our findings public.

“For now, the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for detailed investigation.”

