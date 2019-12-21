An Inspector of Police has killed himself after he shot dead a Police Corporal and injured a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The incident occurred at the Dutse Alhaji Division of the Nigeria Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

The development was confirmed by the deputy spokesperson of the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mariam Yusuf.

According to a statement by Yusuf on Saturday: “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21st December, 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a Police Corporal by an Inspector of Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

“While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.”