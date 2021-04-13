A Federal Capital Territory police officer attached to the Operation Puff Adder, Inspector Ambi John, on Tuesday 13th April, 2021 sustained gunshot injuries during a gun duel with suspected kidnappers along the Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis of the nation’s capital.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

According to a statement by the FCP Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, a distress call had been received from Angwan Zegele, and a joint team of police operatives from the command and Operation Puff Adder, including the deceased, responded, engaging the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

“Unfortunately, one of the gallant officers, one Inspector Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the operation and was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” Yusuf said in a statement.

Four persons were said to have been abducted in that incident.

However, the police spokesperson said a strategic operation has been launched to rescue the four persons abducted, who are still in custody of the hoodlums “who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger State.”

She said operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad have made some arrests in connection with the abduction.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, wishes to commiserate with the family of the officer who paid the supreme price in the service to the nation and ensure that all the victims are safely reunited with their families,” she said.

She also, on behalf of the police commissioner, reassured residents of the FCT of the command’s resolve to secure lives and property, and urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, and report the conduct of police officers through the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.