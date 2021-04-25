Inspector Jonathan Kampani (AP No 278055) attached to the Mounted Troop of the Lagos State police command has been dismissed for fatally shooting one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

He said the command conveyed the dismissal of the Inspector to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba, via a letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/Vol.2/321, dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the arrest and immediate orderly room trial of the erring Inspector after the incident.

“He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiran land, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday 27th March, 2021, where he promised that justice would be done in the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the police and the judiciary as the matter will be given necessary attention and commitment it requires,” the statement reads.

The police chief also reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.