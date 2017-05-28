LATEST NEWS:
13. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 13, 20172min0

Related Articles

CrimeFeatured

Trump administration set to release Boko Haram plan

Crime

24 suspected Boko Haram members arrested in Edo

Crime

DSS arrests three suspected associates of notorious kidnap kingpin

Crime

Troops kill nine Boko Haram terrorists, rescue nine minors

CrimeFeatured

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Crime

Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self in Nasarawa

Crime

VSF spends N60m on treatment of Boko Haram victims in Borno

Crime

Police Inspector arraigned for drug trafficking in Lagos

Justice-scale.jpg
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency had slammed a three-count charge of conspiracy, drug trafficking and willfully obstructing security agents from carrying out their official duties

A police inspector, Bola Adigun, was on Monday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged hard drug trafficking.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency had slammed a three-count charge of conspiracy, drug trafficking and willfully obstructing security agents from carrying out their official duties, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
The prosecution alleged that the accused committed the offences alongside Voke David, still at large on May 25.
According to the prosecutor, Aliyu Abubakar, the accused had conspired with another man to transport 49 large bags containing weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) of about 2.34 kg on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
He alleged that the accused, who was armed with a Jericho Pistol, loaded with rounds of ammunition, willfully obstructed officers of the NDLEA in performing their duties.
The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14(c), 19 and 49(B) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
The police inspector, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In her ruling, Justice Olatoregun, admitted the accused to a bail of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.
The judge said each of the sureties must be owners of landed property in Lagos with three years tax clearance.
She ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison pending when his bail condition would be met.
The case has been adjourned until June 27 for commencement of trial.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousUmar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano

nextSaka dedicates VAT Wonder Goal Award to teammates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Why I withdrew my support for Jonathan’s re-election bid – Oshiomhole

Man sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, ejaculated over 5ml sperm each round to set new world record

CBN boosts FOREX market with $413.5m as Naira remains stable

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements