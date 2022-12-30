Police infiltrate kidnappers’ den, rescue victim, recover cartridges

Delta State Police Command said it has rescued a kidnapped victim and mown down a suspected kidnapper.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe, narrated that on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at about 10:15 PM, the Command, acting on a tip-off learned that a victim was kidnapped at Ugborikoko, and the kidnappers were heading toward Agbarho with the victim’s car.

Following the hint, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Agbarho Division Edafe said deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli expressway to carry out an intensive stop and search with a view to rescue the victim and arrest of the suspects.

Edafe said: “While the Police were carrying out this task painfully, they intercepted a Mercedez GLK SUV that matches the description of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect Oghenetega Ovwa, 25, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and upon searching the vehicle, one pump action gun with six rounds of cartridges was recovered. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping gang that earlier kidnapped the owner of the GLK.

“He led the team to their hideout at Ugborikoko in Warri South LGA, on arrival at the hideout, his gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel. The suspect was hit during the heavy gun duel, while other members of the gang escaped.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family. The suspect, who sustained serious gunshot injuries during the gun duel, was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. A manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”