The Police Command in Zamfara has inaugurated Operation “Puff Adder ll” as part of its strategies to fight insecurity in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the operation at 42 PMF Squadron Gusau on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, commended Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Muhammad Adamu for giving special attention to Zamfara.

“You may recall that on Monday Feb.15, the I-G inaugurated a reinvigorated special action plan in Abuja, codenamed Operation “Puff Adder II” to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the country.

“The I-G has approved the deployment of 275 well trained and equipped personnel in the Puff Adder Operatives to the state, headed by ACP Musa Abdullahi.

“The operatives have since arrived in the state to complement the existing security arrangements targeted at reclaiming and stabilising the areas earlier dominated by the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state,” Abutu Yaro said.

“I want to assure people of Zamfara that the operations in the state will be intelligence-led and community-driven.

“It will be executed in a sustained collaboration with other security agencies so that recalcitrant bandits who refuse to embrace the ongoing peace process can be successfully dislodged from their abodes and denied opportunity to regroup on freely move about in the state.

“I want to charge you to be civil to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety and security of people of the state.

“I assure you that your welfare will be taken care of to enable you to function effectively.

“I also want to urge the public to work hand in hand with the police and other security agencies in the collective task to safeguard the lives and property of communities across the state,” he said.

He lauded the I-G for always giving Zamfara special attention in terms of deployment of additional manpower and their welfare.

“I also wish to commend Gov. Bello Matawalle for demonstrating uncommon strategy of peace accord in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, commended the I-G for deploying additional mobile police personnel to the state.

Dauran also commended the state police command in the fight against insecurity.

“The present administration led by Matawalle in collaboration with security agencies, applied both kinetic and non-kinetic approach in fighting the menace.

“The state government used diplomatic approach to provide lasting solution to address the challenges which has yielded positive results,” Dauran said.

He promised the state government’s commitment to provide all necessary needs for the personnel deployed in the operation to discharge their duties effectively.