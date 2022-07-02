Police inaugurate squad to impound tinted vehicles, unauthorised sirens

The Bayelsa State Police Command says it has inaugurated a special squad to re-enforce the ban on the use of non-factory fitted tinted vehicles, unauthorized sirens, amber lights and vehicles with covered plate-numbers.

A statement issued Saturday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said the squad would commence operation on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Butswat said the Command had noted with dismay the resurgence of non-factory fitted tinted vehicles, unauthorized sirens, amber lights and vehicles with covered plate-numbers plying the roads of Yenagoa and its environs.

He said intelligence at the disposal of the command revealed that such vehicles were being used for committing henious crimes in the state.

“As a proactive measure, the command has set up a special squad to impound vehicles with unauthorised sirens, amber lights, non-factory fitted tinted glasses and covered plate-numbers.

“Owners of such vehicles are advised in their own interest to adhere to the extant laws guiding the use of such vehicles to avoid being arrested and their vehicles impounded.

“The squad will commence operation on Monday, 4th July, 2022 with a clear mandate to arrest and impound vehicles with unauthorized sirens, amber lights, covered plate numbers and non-factory fitted tinted glasses” Butswat said.