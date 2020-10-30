The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has inaugurated a nine-man committee to assess losses suffered by the Nigeria Police during the #EndSARS protest across the country.

Inaugurating the committee on Friday in Abuja, Adamu said the idea was informed by the need to take proper documentation of losses suffered by the force during the protest.

He said the documentation was for the purposes of strategic planning, reconstruction as well as for future reference.

He said the police encountered huge losses of human and material resources during the #EndSARS protest which was originally peaceful but later degenerated into violence.

The I-G called on members of the committee, chaired by a Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, to see the assignment as a call to serve and must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

He said the terms of reference of the committee include physical visit to scenes of incidents and pictorial capture of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel.

Adamu said the committee members would be expected to visit the scene of fatalities suffered by the police, establish the weapons holding that were lost during the incident.

He also said the committee members would visit families of deceased police officers and the injured.

The police boss added that the committee has three weeks to submit its report.

In his remark, Yaro commended the I-G for counting them worthy to serve as members and pledged the commitment of the committee to deliver on its mandate.