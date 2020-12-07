The Ogun State Police Command says it has come to the knowledge of the Command that some misguided individuals are planning to stage a violent protest, tagged: “EndSARS Phase II,” on Monday (today) in Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said while the Command recognises that it is the right of citizens to employ protest to express their grievances over issues of governance, there is however nothing at present that calls for such protest in the gateway state, except for those who see trouble making as a lucrative business.

According to Oyeyemi, no reasonable person after the massive destruction of properties and loss of lives occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protest would again be contemplating another violent protest so soon because it is the most callous thing to conceive and do.

Oyeyemi said Ogun State has since the end of #EndSARS protest been enjoying well- deserved peace and socio-economic activities have resumed fully.

He noted that schools have also resumed, and the children in particlar can be seen happily resuming and closing from schools.

He said that only an enemy of the people therefore would wish to re-enact the #Endsars mayhem.

Oyeyemi said contemplating a second #EndSARS protest stands logic on its head as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for which reason the unprecedented violence was perpetrated in the country, has since been banned.

He noted: “SARS is now history! It is mischievous therefore for anybody to protest against a non-existent outfit or any issue.”

He said that in view of this, the Command wishes to appeal to members of the public, especially its adorable youths, not to allow themselves to be used for any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such will be viewed with all seriousness.

The PPRO stated that the Command has been enjoying cordial relationship with law abiding youths in the state since after the #EndSARS protest and some of them have been assisting the police in apprehending criminals in recent times.

He noted that it is in the interest of the good people of Ogun State that the tempo of the very beneficial joint anti-crime operations be sustained rather than diverting precious time and energy to foment trouble in the state.

Oyeyemi said the Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has therefore advises parents, guardians and the youths to be wary of those who derive pleasure in a state of confusion and violence.

He said there can never be development and progress where violence is the order of day, adding: “Enough is enough of violence.”