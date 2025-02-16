Police in Ogun neutralise armed robbery suspect, recover firearm

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday in Abeokuta said it has neutralised an armed robbery suspect during a gun duel, with other members of his gang fleeing with injuries.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said in a statement that their officers also recovered a firearm after the gun duel on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Highway in Ogun, with the suspects now at large escaping into the nearby bush.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Odogbolu Division received a report that armed robbers had blocked the highway, opposite Western University and before the multiple bridge.

“Immediately the information was received, the DPO mobilised his patrol team in collaboration with patrol teams from Obalende and Amateko Divisions, who responded swiftly to the situation.

“During the encounter, one of the robbers was neutralised, while others escaped through a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“A gun was recovered from the scene, and the corpse of the deceased robber deposited at the morgue of the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital.

“Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Odutola said.

She added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has since ordered the continued patrol and monitoring of the highways to ensure the safety of commuters.

