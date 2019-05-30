The Police in Nasarawa state say they have recovered 74 cattle allegedly stolen by bandits.

ASP Usman Samaila, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia that the cattle were recovered at Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Samaila said that the recovery was successful because of the renewed commitment of the Police via “Operation Puff Adder” that was inaugurated to rid the state of kidnapping, robbery, banditry, and other violent crimes.

According to him, personnel of the State Command on patrol around Mararaba-Udege area at about 10:30p.m. on May 28, received a distress call on activities of cattle rustlers there.

He said that the team of policemen immediately went in the direction of the community and recovered the 74 cattle believed to have been stolen, was recovered from the location.

Samaila said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, had assured the people of the state that the command would stop at nothing in ensuring that criminals were flushed out of the area.

He maintained that the police would continue to deal viciously with criminal elements in line with the extant laws of the land.