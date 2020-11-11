In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried 81 personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder to discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

The spokesman of the Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Adejobi said the command has dismissed and prosecuted seven, while 10 personnel were dismissed.

In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded N10 major entries and warning letters accordingly.

Others were awarded extra fatigue, while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 Inspectors, 29 Sergeants and seven Corporals.

Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters in Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

Adejobi added: “It is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State.

“The trials were instituted based on series of complaints/allegations leveled against them.”

According to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, punishments are awarded according to the magnitude of offences committed by police personnel.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, Adejobi said, has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force condone indiscipline and crimes.

Adejobi added: “The police boss wishes to reiterate that police personnel are held accountable for their actions and inactions.

“He therefore appeals to the general public to report any misconduct of police personnel to appropriate authorities as such will be treated accordingly and justice will be done.

“While CP Hakeem Odumosu charges officers and men of the command to be thorough and professional in their day-to-day activities, he assures them of reform and better standards in the police as being championed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Abubakar Adamu.”