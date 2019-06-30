The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it had arrested a 19-year-old member of the Aiye Confraternity in Bariga area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said that operatives of the Bariga Police Division arrested the suspected cult member on June 26, at Odo-Eran Street, Bariga.

Elkana, in a statement issued in Lagos, said that the suspect had been on the wanted list of the Police for the murder of one Ojo Taiwo in February 2019, at Bariga.

He said: “He escaped after leading eight other members of his cult to carry out the murder. Five members of his gang were initially arrested and charged to court for murder.

“On the same date at about 5.30 p.m., the operatives arrested members of a three-man gang at Ifelodun Street, Bariga.

“The cult members arrested are responsible for series of violent attacks and robberies in Bariga. The suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.”

Elkana said the police anti-cultism team of the Bariga Division, also on June 27, at about 2.14pm, acting on a tipoff, arrested a 26-year-old indigene of Ughelli North, Delta State, at Ago Hausa Street Ajeromi, Ajegunle.

The police spokesman said that two Beretta Pistols with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him.

He said: “On June 28, at about 2.30 p.m., the operatives also arrested a 37-year-old man at Apapa with two Beretta Pistols and four ammunitions in his possession.

“Also on June 28, at about 6.30 p.m., Operatives of Operation Crush received credible Intelligence that members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities were regrouping to unleash mayhem on each other and unsuspecting members of the public at Ketu and environs.

“SARS operatives attached to Ketu and Operation Crush swung into action and apprehended the two cult members:

“One locally made gun, an axe, one arrow and charms were recovered from them.

“They confessed to be leaders of Aiye and Eiye confraternities mobilising their members for a clash of supremacy. Investigation is ongoing.”