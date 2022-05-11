Police in Lagos arrest suspect over killing of park chairman

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested the alleged killer of Alaba Williams, the Chairman of Ojodu-Berger Okada Riders Association (commercial motorcyclists).

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

SP Hundeyin said: “The alleged killer of Mr. Alaba Williams, Chairman of the Ojodu-Berger Okada Riders Association, is in our custody.

“Investigation into the case has commenced immediately.

“Peace has returned to the place.

“Some patrol teams have been deployed to the area to ensure peace.”

It was reported that the Chairman was stabbed to death on Monday at Kosoko Bus Stop in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State over collection of levy.

Sources had earlier told NAN that Williams was stabbed on the neck by a colleague following an argument that ensued over payment of levy after the commercial motorcyclist dropped a passenger at the bus stop.

“The Chairman was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival,” one of the sources said.

NAN.